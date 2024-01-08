Mamata's comments spice up 'old guard' versus 'new faces' spat in Trinamool

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday made a significant statement that spiced up the ongoing "old guard" versus "new faces" tussle within her Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a programme at the inauguration of the Gangasagar Mela at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, she said that she does not believe in showing the doors to anyone who completes the age of 60.

She also drew the reference of her policy of using the experience of senior bureaucrats in administrative functioning even after their official retirement.

"We do not believe in giving farewell to anyone once he or she completes 60 years of age," Banerjee said.

Political observers said that the Chief Minister has indirectly given a message to her own party through this statement expressing her confidence on the "old guards".

Her statement has become even more significant after a comment by party’s General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee putting his weight behind the "new faces".

"When I will attain the age of 70 will I be able to take the same workload that I am taking now?” he questioned at a party programme at his Diamond Harbour constituency on Sunday.

The tussle between the "old guard" and “new faces” within the party had been going on for some time since the time last year when Abhishek Banerjee advocated for an upper age limit for all party functionaries including elected public representatives and state ministers.

However, soon after that the Chief Minister gave a totally opposite opinion, opining that "age is just in the mind".

Since the first day of the New Year last Monday, which also coincided with Trinamool’s 27th anniversary, the infighting on this issue has been going on.

--IANS

src/vd