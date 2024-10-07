Live
Just In
Man abandons father at cremation ground
A man abandoned his physically handicapped 74-year-old father, Chandramani Moharana, at a cremation ground at Ankarantipur village in Dhenkanal.
Dhenkanal: A man abandoned his physically handicapped 74-year-old father, Chandramani Moharana, at a cremation ground at Ankarantipur village in Dhenkanal. Chandramani had lost his right leg and he remained unattended for about 15 days. He was unable to sit or stand properly.
Feeling that his father was a burden on him, his son abandoned him at the cremation ground. People passing through the cremation ground were offering him some food. Sometimes, his son too offered him food.
A lawyer noticed Chandramani at the cremation ground and immediately informed District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). A DLSA team, led by secretary Mamita Sahoo, rushed to the spot on Saturday and got him admitted to District Headquarters Hospital. Chandramani is now undergoing treatment in the DHH. According to hospital sources, Chandramani’s leg will be operated soon. The DLSA officials said, “we brought him from cremation ground and he is under medical supervision. After recovery, Chandramani will be sent to Old Age home.”