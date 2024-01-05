Man declared dead in hospital blast found alive in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Four days after a grief-stricken wife ended her life by committing suicide in Odisha's state capital, another person, who was on ventilator and regained consciousness, has claimed to be the woman's deceased husband.

Dillip Samantray along with three other mechanics, Simanchal Biswal, Sritam Sahoo and Jyoti Ranjan Mallik, of Jagannath Refrigeration agency were repairing the AC compressor kept on the roof of the Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar on December 29 evening when the compressor went off suddenly.

Dillip and his associates sustained severe injuries in the blast and were admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

The private hospital authorities later announced on December 30 that Dillip succumbed while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The news came as shock and Dillip's wife identified as Soumyashri Jena had committed suicide at her parent's residence in Nuagaon area under the Jatni police limits here on January 1.

"On December 30 at 9.30 p.m., they declared Dillip dead and later handed over the body to us. We brought the body the next morning and after post-mortem cremated it, as the hospital authorities told us that the body belonged to Dillip's. So, his wife committed suicide. Due to negligence and inefficiency of the hospital, another innocent life ended. A proper investigation should be initiated to find out who is responsible for this and give us justice," said Dillip's father-in-law, Sadashiv Jena.

Meanwhile, Dillip's mother Ahalya Samantray said she was not allowed to see her son whenever she visited the private hospital here.

Smita Padhi, CEO of the private hospital, told mediapersons: "One Badal Sahoo, of Payal Refrigeration, who knew the injured mechanics, rescued them and brought them downstairs to the emergency ward. Then, the injured persons were identified by Sahoo and later they were admitted to the hospital and treatment was started. The relatives of injured persons identified them too."

The hospital CEO added that unfortunately, the patient who was earlier identified as Dillip Samantray, succumbed to his injuries on December 30.

"Another patient, Sritam, also died on January 3. His body was handed over to his family members and there were no issues too."

"Two more patients are undergoing treatment at our hospital and one of them was identified as Jyotiranjan Mallik. He was in critical condition and kept on a ventilator. Mallik's attendant, two others and his father and brother, used to visit him daily. Yesterday morning, when the patient's health condition improved, he was brought out of the ventilator and the treatment started. In the evening, when the doctor asked his name, the patient identified himself as Dillip Samantray. The doctor immediately informed psychiatrist Amrit Pattojoshi, who checked him in the presence of family members. The person answered all the questions asked in connection with Dillip's family and in-laws rightly," Padhi said.

The hospital authorities said that if required, a DNA test will be conducted to further clarify the identity of the deceased person.

The hospital authorities have blamed the family for the mistaken identity.

On the other hand, the father of deceased Jyoti said that he could not identify his son as his face had burn injuries and was wrapped in bandages.

The family members of Jyoti have sat on a dharna before the hospital demanding to take his body.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Nishikant Mishra demanded a high-level enquiry into the incident.

]"We need a high-level enquiry as to how a living person was declared dead and cremated in the knowledge of Hi Tech medical authorities and the police. The person who is now identified as Dillip is in critical condition and we fear that he may be killed in connivance with hospital authorities and police to suppress the protest," Mishra said.