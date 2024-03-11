Man dies after falling into borewell in Delhi

New Delhi: An unidentified man died after he fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board treatment plant . The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which was leading the rescue efforts in Keshopur Mandi area, has recovered his body from the borewell.

The incident triggered a political blame game with Kamaljit Sehrawat, BJP candidate from West Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, accusing Delhi Jal Board of negligence. “If there was barricading, the child would not have fallen. Atishi will come out and give false consolation. Norms should be strictly followed,” said Ms Sehrawat.

Sources in the police, however, ruled out any forceful entry and said the person likely entered the room through a broken wall.

Water Minister Atishi visited the Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Keshopur where a man fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell and said that action would be taken against the official who was responsible for this sewage treatment plant.

The minister was briefed about the rescue operation by the teams deployed at the spot. “I have ordered all borewells in Delhi to be inspected in the next 48 hours and action will be taken against the official who was responsible for this STP (sewage treatment plant),” Atishi told PTI.

She said that the borewell surrounding was completely locked when the rescue teams arrived and added that the police are looking into the matter.

“The surrounding of the borewell where the person fell was completely locked. Those carrying out the rescue operations had broken the locks and entered. It wasn’t a child who fell inside, it’s an adult man. Police are looking into the matter now.

It is not possible or even allowed for anyone to enter the area. However, the police are investigating it,” she said.

The minister has also written to the chief secretary, directing him to conduct a time-bound enquiry into the incident and take strong and exemplary action against any officers found responsible.

The chief secretary has also been directed to ensure that all government and private abandoned borewells are welded and sealed immediately. The minister also sought a compliance report within 48 hours.