Man dies after violent clash in Ranchi, protests erupt; 15 arrested

Ranchi: Tension gripped the Namkum police station area of Ranchi on Sunday after a man injured in a violent clash between two groups succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased, identified as Monu Munda, was among those seriously injured in the clash that occurred on the day of Holi.

On Sunday, anger and grief spilled onto the streets as hundreds of people from Jorar Basti took to the Ranchi-Purulia road with Sonu Munda's body. The demonstrators blocked the busy road near Jorar Basti, leading to a massive traffic jam with long queues of stranded vehicles.

The conflict began on Friday when a dispute erupted between locals from Jorar Basti and people operating cattle sheds (Khatals) near Namkum railway station. What started as a minor disagreement escalated into a major scuffle later that day.

Tensions flared up on Saturday during Holi celebrations, leading to a violent confrontation between the two groups. Both sides reportedly used sticks and swords, resulting in severe injuries to three persons and minor injuries to about 15 others.

Among the seriously injured was Monu Munda, a resident of Jorar Basti, who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday. Several others injured in the clash remain hospitalized.

After Monu Munda's body was handed over to his family members following postmortem, residents of Jorar Basti organised a protest march. Carrying the body, the demonstrators blocked the main thoroughfare, demanding justice and action against those responsible for the violence.

The police took swift action and arrested 15 individuals allegedly involved in the clash. Acting on the orders of Ranchi DIG-cum-SSP Chandan Sinha, a large contingent of police forces was deployed across the Namkum area to prevent further unrest.

After the residents of Jorar Basti demanded the removal of illegally constructed Khatals, the police demolished several of them using bulldozers on Sunday.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, with police personnel stationed at key locations to prevent any further flare-ups.