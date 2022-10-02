Man From Kerala Sentenced To 142 Years In Prison For Raping A Minor

The police reported on Friday, a local court in Kerala's Pathanamthitta sentenced a 41-year-old man to 142 years of hard jail for two years of raping a little girl.

Judge Jayakumar John of the Pathanamthitta Additional District and Sessions Court (principal POCSO) sentenced Anandan PR to 142 years in prison and levied a fine of 5 lakh against him. According to a police release, this punishment set a district record for a protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act case accused. The document claimed that the man would only have to serve 60 years in prison, reported The Hindustan Times.



When he visited the family in 2019–21, the accused—a relative of the 10-year-old victim—brutally abused her. The individual has now been found guilty in accordance with a number of POCSO Act sections and IPC Section 506. (criminal intimidation).

According to media sources, the accused was sentenced to three further years in prison if he didn't pay the fine, which is the district's maximum penalty for an accused in a POSCO case.

On March 20, 2021, the Tiruvalla Police said that they had filed a complaint against him and that the prosecution's case was firmly supported by the witness testimony, medical records, and other evidence.