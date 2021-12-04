Man From Kerala Took The Initiative To Feed The Hungry

Ajith Shankumugham, a 47-year-old social worker from the Kerala's capital's coastal hamlet, considers feeding the hungry to be his life's duty. He's built up a one-of-a-kind glass box at Shankumugham Beach called 'Amma Oonu,' where he keeps complimentary food packages for those in need. Pandemics, lockdowns, and heavy seas have made life difficult for fishermen and their families in recent months.

Ajit, who is also a fisherman, has been spearheading numerous activities for the last six years. Hundreds of food packages have been already delivered in just three days since Amma Oonu went active. Ajith hopes that the idea will be taken up by more people throughout the state. He invested roughly Rs 15,000 in the shelf, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

While explaining about the glass box, Ajith stated that 'Amma Oonu' is intended to assist individuals who are afraid to seek assistance or food. This concept has been brewing in his head for quite some time. He refuses to take credit because he believes it is the least he can do for the community. He added that fishermen's livelihoods have been severely impacted in the last two years. People are fighting for existence on a daily basis and are silently suffering from hunger. Middle-class families are the severely affected. They can't even beg for assistance. Amma Oonu, on the other hand, will help those in need even if they don't ask for it.

Meanwhile, a lot of people had started joining hands with him. Ajith's situation is now being helped by the local people. To help with the programme, families are cooking additional food at home. Calls have been coming in from all over the world, encouraging and giving assistance after viewing my social media post. He mentioned that if there's any leftover food, they can always share.