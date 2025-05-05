Live
- Fire breaks out at SBI admin building in Sec’bad
- Rs 1.5 cr donated to SV Annaprasadam Trust
- Electric Vehicles to Performance Cars: Top Car Launches in May 2025
- Bengaluru Man Arrested for Harassing Woman Near Ecoworld Tech Park
- NEET-2025 held peacefully across 190 centres in state
- Hyderabad, Get ready For The Most Awaited Event of the Year - Miss World 2025
- West Bengal Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose in Shocking Domestic Violence Incident
- One platform for all electoral services, EC to launch ECINET
- GMC to conduct PGRS today
- Nitin Gadkari to visit state today
Man gets 20-yr RI for sodomy
A local court in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy.
Baripada: A local court in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy.
The judgment was delivered by Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak of the Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Raghunath Murmu, said Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik.
If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will remain in jail for another year, the court said.
The court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority Secretary to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to the victim’s family. The judgment was based on the statement of the victim, five witnesses and medical report, Pattnaik said, adding that the incident took place on January 12, 2025, when the child was alone in his house.
According to police, Murmu lured the child with chocolates and took him to a nearby forest where he sexually assaulted him.