Man hacked to death in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, some bike-borne miscreants hacked a man to death near the busy Rasulgarh square in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The police have detained three suspects and are searching for two main accused.This daylight murder has rocked Bhubaneswar as the city is under a heavy security blanket for the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention from January 8-10.

The deceased was identified as Sahadev Nayak of Kedarpalli slum under Capital Police station area. He was an employee of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and a social worker. Sources said the deceased was also the president of BMC Safai Karmachari Association.

As per reports, Nayak was returning home after dropping his daughter at her school in VSS Nagar in the morning. The bike-borne miscreants, who were following the victim’s motorcycle, attacked him with a sword on the railway overbridge near Rasulgarh square. The accused persons fled the crime scene leaving Nayak in a pool of blood. Upon being informed, police immediately reached the spot and rushed the victim to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The police have initiated an investigation into the case, registering a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife. She alleged that some residents of Kedarpalli slum, who are engaged in selling brown sugar, killed her husband for protesting against the illegal trade of drugs in the locality.Notably, the deceased had also worked for some time as Police Mitra (Friends of Police), volunteering to help the city policekeep slums free from crimes and drug smuggling.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra said two prime accused persons, who also belong to Kedarpalli slum area, have been identified and a special team has been constituted to nab them.

He also said hat three suspected persons have been detained by police in connection with the case. Mishra said the police found during the primary investigation that past rivalry between the victim and accused could be the reason for the attack.