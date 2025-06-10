Man held for anti-India social media post in HP

Nahan: A man was arrested for his social media posts that are alleged to be endangering India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity, Himachal Pradesh Police said on Monday.

Police arrested him on Sunday after a tip-off from locals that he was back in Paonta Sahib town. He disappeared for a few days after a case was registered against him, they said.

Locals in Paonta Sahib who lodged a complaint against the man alleged that he posted anti-India content and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over actions taken against Pakistan.

His posts hurt religious feelings and used anti-national language tantamount to serious acts of sedition, the complaint added.

A case was registered against the man on May 27 based on the complaint.

BNS Section 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) has been slapped against Suleman, a fruits and vegetables seller who lives in Khadda colony in Badripur tehsil, Paonta Sahib. He is originally from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

After police registered the case, he disappeared and came back to Paonta on Sunday and he was then arrested following a tip-off from the locals. Confirming Suleman’s arrest, Sirmaur SP Nischit Singh Negi said that it was the first case of its type in the district as the FIR was registered under Section 152 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Paonta police station in-charge Devi Singh said Suleman would be produced in court on Monday.