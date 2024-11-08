Man held for posting obscene photos

Jajpur: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating fake multiple social media accounts of a woman and uploading her morphed pictures and posting derogatory remarks about her, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Sahoo, a resident of Narasinghpur village in Jajpur district.

Sahoo allegedly created the fake profiles to take revenge against the 25-year-old woman from Dharmasala after she severed her relationship with him. Sahoo was arrested after the woman filed a complaint with Dharmasala police in connection with the incident on Monday.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that someone had created fake multiple accounts in her name on social media platforms and uploaded her morphed pictures and posted obscene and vulgar messages about her. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and IT Act and started an investigation.

The police obtained details and IP address used to operate the fake accounts. On the basis of the information, the location of the mobile phone was traced to Sahoo who was later apprehended.