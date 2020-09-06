Man held for Rahul Solanki's murder during Delhi riots

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Mustaqeem alias Sameer Saifi for the murder of one Rahul Solanki in the Shiv Vihar area during the February north-east Delhi riots, an officer said on Sunday.

The crime weapon, a country-made pistol, was seized at the instance of arrested accused Mustaqeem alias Sameer, 25, a resident of old Mustafabad in Delhi. Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs one lakh for his arrest.

"After relentless efforts for six months, a source in Mustafabad told us on September 3 that Mustaqeem could have shot Solanki near Rajdhani Public School as his description fully matched with that of a suspect in a video footage. He was apprehended from the Bhajanpura Mazaar," said a senior police officer.

Police investigation revealed that Mustaqeem was participating in the protest against CAA/NRC near Farukia Masjid from the very beginning. The accused has been sent in judicial custody.

On February 24, Solanki was shot in Mahalaxmi Enclave area of Mustafabad. He was declared brought dead at the GTB Hospital.

A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 427, 436, and 302 read with 120B and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Dayalpur police station. Later, the investigation was transferred to Special Investigation Team, Crime Branch.

Arif, Anis, Sirajuddin, Salman, Sonu Saifi, and Irshad were arrested by the SIT in the case and chargesheeted for rioting. A video footage from a place near the crime spot let the police to zero in on Mustaqeem.