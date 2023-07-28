Live
- Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
- Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
- Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
- AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
- Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on July 28, 2023
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment
- CBI Takes Charge Of Thoubal District Sexual Violence Investigation In Manipur
- Floods hit Lankan villages
- Recent developments in the Manipur viral video case reveal that the mobile phone used to capture the disturbing footage of women being paraded naked and molested after clashes between Meitei and Kuki ethnic tribes has been recovered, and the person behind the video has been apprehended.
- While the law and order situation in Manipur shows some improvement, around 35,000 security personnel are deployed to maintain stability.
Government sources revealed on Thursday that the mobile phone used to shoot the viral video in Manipur, showing women being paraded naked and molested after clashes between the Meitei and Kuki ethnic tribes on May 4, has been recovered. The person responsible for filming the video has been arrested.
Although the law and order situation in Manipur is relatively improved, it is not yet back to normal. To maintain stability, around 35,000 security personnel are currently deployed in the region, ensuring an adequate supply of medicine and daily necessities, and controlling the prices of essential items. Government employees are gradually returning to work, and schools are reopening.
In a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now be handling the investigation into the viral video case. As per reports, the trials will take place in the neighboring state of Assam.
Dismissing the opposition's claim that Manipur is facing turmoil, a senior government official asserted that there have been no reported killings in the state since July 18. The government is actively engaged in dialogue with the conflicting communities, Meiteis, and Kukis, to restore peace and normalcy in the region.
Addressing accusations of inaction, the official highlighted the Home Minister Amit Shah's proactive approach, spending three days in Manipur, meeting 41 different groups, and visiting major violence-affected areas. This stands in stark contrast to previous governments' response during similar instances of ethnic violence in the state.
He emphasized that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been hands-on regarding the issue. The current Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, dedicated 22 days between May 25 and June 17 to work on matters concerning Manipur. The Prime Minister himself has been closely coordinating with Amit Shah daily to formulate the government's approach in response to the violence.
The government official rebuffed the opposition's attacks on Modi, asserting the government's commitment to address the situation and work towards restoring peace in Manipur through active engagement and dialogue with all stakeholders.