Man killed over land dispute in Bihar

Patna: A man died while his brother suffered critical injuries after a group of people attacked on them, in Bihar’s Samastipur district in the wee hours on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Govind Rai, a native of Raja Jan village under Mohiuddin Nagar police station in the district. He along with his brother Krishnamurti Rai were sleeping in a hutment in Loknathpur Ganj under Dalsinghsarai police station in the district when one Avinash Jha and his men arrived and brutally assaulted them. They shot them as well.

Following the incident, the family members of the victims took them to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) but Govind Rai died on the way while Krishnamurti is battling for his life.

The police said that the accused Avinash Jha has a land dispute with Govind Rai and they had moved the court which gave its decision in favour of Govind Rai. Following that Govind Rai and his brother constructed a makeshift hut on that land located at Loknathpur village, and used to sleep there at night.

Avinash Jha had threatened Govind Rai three days ago and a complaint was moved in the local police station but no action was taken. As a result, Avinash and his men attacked them in the wee hours on Monday.

“We have registered an FIR against Avinash Jha and other unidentified persons on the statement of one of the victims, Krishnamurti Rai. The accused are on the run. We are making efforts to nab them,” said an officer of Dalsinghsarai police station.