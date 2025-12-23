Amit Shah hails India-NZ FTA, calls it diplomacy’s milestone

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday hailed India–New Zealand FTA and termed it as an outcome of the Narendra Modi government’s trade diplomacy, which is setting a new milestone.

In a post on X, HM Shah said, “The Modi govt’s trade diplomacy sets a new milestone. India–New Zealand FTA, that brings in $20 billion investment and offers lucrative opportunities for Indian innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students, and youth, will open new gateways to prosperity.”