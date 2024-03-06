Live
Man shoots himself dead in Delhi, family suspects murder
A 38-year-old man died after he allegedly shot himself in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Bharat Sachdeva, a resident of Krishna Park, and initial probe revealed that he used to drive an auto-rickshaw and had recently lost his job.
Bharat's father alleged that his son was murdered. "Bharat had two children and why would he take his own life. I do not believe it," he said.
Police said at 10:36 p.m. on Tuesday, a call was received informing that a person named Bharat came to his house to meet his brother Deepak Jain but his brother was not at home.
The caller, identified as Amit, a resident of Jawahar Park, Khanpur, told police that Bharat has shot himself in the house.
Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot and found Bharat lying in a pool of blood with gunshot injury.
"A country-made pistol along with one live round and one fired round was recovered from there," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.
On inquiry, it was revealed that Deepak runs a 'Parantha' shop (eatery) at Gautam Nagar, Hauz Khas, and Bharat used to supply the goods to him using auto-rickshaw.
"There is a strong apprehension of some financial dispute between the Bharat and Deepak," said the DCP, adding that further investigation is going on.