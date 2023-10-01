Live
Man With Special Needs Detained For Disruptive Behavior On IndiGo Flight
- 1. A 27-year-old man with special needs, Mohammed Kamar Riyaz, was detained after allegedly causing disruptions and unruly behavior on an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna.
- 2. Initial investigations suggest he may be suffering from a mental illness.
A 27-year-old man with special needs faced detention on a recent Saturday due to alleged "misbehavior" and disruptive conduct while on board an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna, identified as IndiGo flight 6E 126. The incident escalated when the individual, named Mohammed Kamar Riyaz, locked himself inside one of the aircraft's restrooms.
Upon landing, the authorities promptly handed Riyaz over to the police. Vinod Peter, the Station House Officer (SHO) at Patna Airport, disclosed that the airline had filed a formal complaint against the man for creating disturbances and displaying inappropriate and unruly behavior during the flight.
According to SHO Vinod Peter, preliminary inquiries, a review of medical records, and the statement provided by his brother, who was also traveling with him, all indicate that Riyaz is suffering from some form of mental illness. Riyaz, a mechanical engineer by profession, hails from West Champaran in Bihar. He had flown from Ahmedabad to Patna with his brother, seeking medical treatment.
At present, Riyaz is receiving medical care at a private hospital in Patna for his underlying mental health condition. The authorities have expressed their intention to monitor his activities closely, emphasizing the importance of ensuring his well-being and safety. This incident underscores the need for sensitivity and understanding when encountering individuals with special needs, particularly in challenging situations like air travel.