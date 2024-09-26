Mandya: Mother-daughter duo decamps with crores of rupees

Mandya: A shocking incident in Mandya has brought to light the betrayal of trust by a mother-daughter duo, who have reportedly fled after defrauding several neighbors of crores of rupees.

The pair, identified as Girijamma and her daughter Divya, residents of Hosahalli’s 5th Cross, allegedly gained the trust of local residents before vanishing overnight, leaving many families in financial ruin.

Girijamma and Divya had been living in the Hosahalli area for some time, where they gradually built close relationships with their neighbors. However, it has now come to light that they exploited this trust by taking loans in the names of their neighbors and acquaintances through various Women Empowerment Associations, Self Help Groups, and microfinance institutions. They are accused of absconding without repaying these loans, causing significant financial distress for those who stood as guarantors or helped them secure the loans.

Residents claim that the mother-daughter duo defrauded them of over a crore of rupees. Reports indicate that they targeted small business owners, women running local trades, and daily wage earners—families who were already struggling to make ends meet. By using their victims’ names, the duo allegedly obtained large sums from various financial bodies. After collecting the money, they vanished into the night, leaving their neighbors to deal with the mounting debt.

In a desperate attempt to locate the pair, locals have taken to social media and public spaces by putting up flex banners with photos of Girijamma and Divya, appealing to the public for any information that could lead to their capture.

The fallout from the scam has been devastating. More than 50 families in the neighborhood have been affected, many of whom now find themselves in dire financial straits. With loans left unpaid, these families are facing pressure from microfinance companies and associations. Some have even been pushed to the brink of poverty, unable to repay the loans for which they were made guarantors.

The victims, who trusted Girijamma and Divya, have filed complaints with the Mandya East Police Station, urging law enforcement to launch an intensive search to trace and apprehend the absconding duo. Authorities are investigating the case and have promised to pursue all leads.

The betrayal has led to widespread anger and frustration in the community. Many residents feel duped, having believed that the mother and daughter were trustworthy members of their community.

The fraud has prompted a wave of public outrage, and the demand for justice is growing. Local authorities have launched a manhunt to trace the whereabouts of Girijamma and Divya, and appeals have been made for anyone with information to come forward. As the investigation progresses, the people of Mandya are hoping for a swift resolution and the recovery of their lost money.