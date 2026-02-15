Mangaluru–Muscat direct flights to restart

Mangaluru: AirIndia Express has confirmed the resumption of direct flights between Mangaluru and Muscat starting March 2026.

The announcement, detailed in a letter from Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu to Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivasa Poojari on January 31, 2026, marks the successful culmination of advocacy efforts following the route’s suspension in July 2025.

The direct service, previously operated by Air India Express, was discontinued on July 15, 2025, due to commercial reasons. Prior to the halt, it ran up to four weekly flights, serving as a vital lifeline for thousands of expatriates from districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada working in the Sultanate of Oman.

Estimates suggest over 50,000 individuals from this region travel the corridor annually for work, family visits, and business. Without the direct option, passengers faced lengthy layovers, often exceeding 10 hours, via hubs like Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Dubai, increasing both time and cost.

MP Kota Srinivasa Poojari played a pivotal role in pushing for reinstatement. In an October 8, 2025, letter to the minister, he highlighted the hardships faced by constituents and urged reconsideration of the route, even on a limited basis initially.

The minister’s response on January 31 confirmed that, after consultations with Air India Express, the airline has decided to recommence operations from March 2026, with bookings already open on the carrier’s website and platforms.

“Central Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has responded to the letter I wrote regarding the resumption of direct flight services between Mangalore and Muscat, and after discussions on this matter, Air India has decided to resume operations on this route from March, he has informed,” MP Kota Srinivasa Poojari stated.

The route covers roughly 2,110 km, and fares have been listed competitively in recent bookings, often starting around Rs 9,000–Rs 13,000 one-way (depending on dates and demand), making it an attractive option compared to connecting flights.

The restoration is expected to deliver substantial benefits. For instance, NRIs and families can have reduced travel fatigue and lower costs for home visits, remittances, and emergencies. Enhanced tourism inflows from Oman, easier business travel, and stronger people-to-people ties between coastal Karnataka and the Gulf can be expected.

This route resumption aligns with broader efforts to improve Gulf connectivity for southern India’s tier-2 cities, especially as demand from the expatriate workforce remains robust. Passengers are advised to check the official Air India Express website or authorised booking platforms for the latest availability, exact timings, and any updates ahead of the March launch. With bookings already underway, early reservations are recommended for preferred dates.

This positive outcome underscores effective collaboration between local representatives, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the airline in addressing passenger needs, bringing direct, convenient air links back to one of India’s most important Gulf corridors.