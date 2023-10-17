Manipur Extends Internet Ban In Effort To Curb Unrest And Maintain Peace

The Manipur government has decided to prolong the restriction on internet services in the violence-affected northeastern state until October 21. The state government emphasized that this extension is aimed at preventing the actions of anti-social elements and maintaining peace, harmony, and law and order in Manipur.



In an official notification issued on a Monday, the government elaborated that the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur Police expressed serious concerns due to recent incidents of violence. These incidents included confrontations between the public and security forces, attempts by mobs at the residences of elected officials, and civil unrest at police stations.

The government order highlighted the imminent threat of loss of life and damage to public and private property. It identified the potential for widespread disturbances to public tranquility, attributing this to inflammatory material and false rumors that could be spread through social media, messaging services on mobile devices, SMS services, and dongle services.

The notification specified that the ban would remain in effect until 7:45 pm on October 21, emphasizing that internet services might exacerbate the ongoing violence in Manipur. The government underlined that allowing internet services could seriously disrupt peaceful co-existence and public order in the state.

Amidst the unrest in Manipur, which began on May 3 following a "Tribal Solidarity March" protesting the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community, more than 180 people have lost their lives, and several hundred have been injured. Mobile internet was initially banned after the outbreak of violence on May 3, and although it was restored on September 23, the ban was reimposed on September 26 after photographs of two missing students' bodies went viral, sparking public agitation in the Imphal Valley. Meiteis constitute about 53 percent of the state's population and are predominantly located in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, make up 40 percent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

In a related development, on Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a formal accusation, known as a chargesheet, against six individuals and a juvenile in connection with the incident in which two tribal women were publicly paraded unclothed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district in May. This deplorable event had triggered a nationwide outcry after a video of the incident went viral two months later.

The CBI submitted the chargesheet against the six individuals and a report concerning the juvenile to a specialized CBI court in Guwahati. This legal action came almost three months after the Manipur Police had made arrests related to the case.

The allegations revolve around an incident that occurred on May 4, 2023, during which a mob of roughly 900 to 1,000 people, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered the B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district, Manipur. They engaged in destructive activities, including setting houses on fire, looting, physical assaults on villagers, homicides, and the sexual assault of women.