Manipur: Government Requests Removal Of Video Of Women Paraded In Naked

According to sources cited by news agency ANI, the Indian government has requested Twitter and other social media platforms to remove the video depicting the two Manipur women being paraded naked. The reason for this action is that the matter is currently under investigation. The government believes that social media platforms operating in India should comply with Indian laws. The video's viral spread from BJP-ruled Manipur has deeply impacted the nation's collective conscience, prompting this request from the authorities.



The video received extensive criticism from various political parties, and Union minister Smriti Irani expressed her distress after watching the inhumane and shocking footage. She stated that she had spoken to Chief Minister N Biren Singh regarding the matter. Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leaders like Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, as well as Trinamool leaders including Mahua Moitra and Saket Gokhale, strongly condemned the video. They collectively urged Prime Minister Modi to issue a statement about the ongoing violence in Manipur since May 3.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi praised the government's efforts to control the spread of the viral video on social media platforms. However, she also remarked that such actions displayed the government's desperation and inability to effectively curb violence and misinformation.

Meanwhile, following the Kuki-Meitei clash in Manipur, Kuki women were subjected to a disturbing incident on May 4, where they were stripped and paraded naked. They were threatened with death if they did not comply. The video capturing two women walking naked came to light on Wednesday, more than two and a half months after the incident occurred. The police reported that a complaint against unknown culprits was filed a month ago, and an ongoing investigation is in progress. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. It's important to note that the two women seen in the video were tragically gang-raped and subsequently killed.

As per certain reports, the Kuki women faced an attack following the dissemination of false information claiming that a Meitei woman had been subjected to gang-rape. However, it is crucial to note that no such incident actually occurred. However, before the Monsoon session in Parliament, during which the Manipur issue is expected to take center stage, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised a question about whether Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Manipur, were unaware of the incident in question.

Furthermore, Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha, and Renuka Sahane were among the initial celebrities to voice their concern about the prevailing lawlessness in Manipur. In addition to them, several other Bollywood actors also participated in online protests, advocating for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible. The northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic clashes between two communities, Meiteis and Kukis, since the start of May.