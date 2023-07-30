Manipur Governor Provides Compensation To Victims Of Heinous Crime And Addresses Ongoing Violence

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey provided compensation of Rs 15 lakh each to the two victims of a heinous gangrape crime on Saturday. The incident, which shocked the nation, involved a mob in Manipur forcing women to parade naked in front of a large crowd of men, and allegedly subjecting them to molestation and gang-rape, all recorded on camera. The video of this horrific incident went viral on social media on July 19. Governor Anusuiya Uikey provided compensation of Rs 15 lakh each to the two victims of a heinous gangrape crime on Saturday. The incident, which shocked the nation, involved a mob in Manipur forcing women to parade naked in front of a large crowd of men, and allegedly subjecting them to molestation and gang-rape, all recorded on camera. The video of this horrific incident went viral on social media on July 19.



Additionally, the Governor offered Rs 15,000 each to seven veterans in Manipur's Churachandpur area who had sustained injuries during the ongoing violence gripping the state. She met with the Central Statistical Office (CSO) and other individuals in the Churachandpur area to understand the situation better.

Governor Uikey has been receiving complaints from across the state and is preparing a detailed report on the entire situation to submit to the Centre soon.

In response to the alleged rape incident in Manipur's Thoubal area, where three women were stripped and paraded naked, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the investigation. The central agency has filed a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act, including charges of murder, gang rape, outraging modesty, and criminal assault.

Since the outbreak of violence in Manipur, over 10,000 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, and the death toll stands at 181, including 60 Meitei, 113 Kuki, 3 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, 1 Nepali, 1 NAGA, 1 unidentified person, and 21 women (17 Kuki, 3 Meitei, 1 NAGA).

Meanwhile, the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, over 120 individuals have lost their lives, and more than 3,000 people have been injured. The unrest began with a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts, which was held to oppose the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. In response to the escalating situation, approximately 40,000 central security personnel, in addition to the Manipur Police, have been deployed to quell the violence and restore stability in the state.

Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) to take charge of the investigation into the alleged rape incident in Manipur's Thoubal area, involving three women who were stripped and forced to walk naked. A video of the incident, reportedly from May 4, surfaced this month, triggering nationwide outrage. The central agency has filed a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act, encompassing charges of murder, gang rape, outraging modesty, and criminal assault.