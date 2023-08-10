Manipur Legislators Demand Comprehensive Disarmament And Reforms For Peace Amid Ethnic Tensions

Forty legislators from violence-affected Manipur have composed a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the state necessitates comprehensive disarmament to cultivate an atmosphere characterized by tranquility and safety. These lawmakers, predominantly representing the ethnic Meitei community, have additionally called for the termination of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant factions, the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) within the state, and the enhancement of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs). Explicitly, the MLAs rejected the demand for an autonomous administration put forth by Kuki groups.



The memorandum conveyed that merely deploying security forces is insufficient to promptly establish security. While it remains crucial to quell unrest in peripheral regions, achieving this objective hinges on complete disarmament. According to the memorandum, an all-encompassing disarmament across the entire state is indispensable for fostering an environment marked by peace and security. This memorandum was presented to Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday.

The memorandum further stated that the requisition of all arms owned by rebel organizations and unlawfully armed foreign entities, along with those seized from state resources, must be executed. To accomplish this, a more assertive strategy is imperative for the central security forces, aiming to establish enduring tranquility within the area. The document also highlighted several occurrences wherein militants opened fire on farmers while they were engaged in their agricultural tasks, underscoring the pressing need for enhanced security measures.

The memorandum conveyed that there has been extensive infiltration by foreign elements, accompanied by the influx of weaponry, within the state. Consequently, the engagement of Central forces should be active and preemptive toward these infiltrators. A continuous and ongoing confrontation has persisted over the past three months between State/Central forces and these insurgent armed collectives within the state. The lawmakers also emphasized their call for the enforcement of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

The memorandum elaborated that the resolution of this conflict demands a political approach. Various alternatives can be explored to address this issue. For instance, to instill confidence among Manipur's native population, the prompt application of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) within Manipur is advisable. The ongoing biometric registration of immigrants should be expanded and fortified.

The legislators affirmed their resolute rejection of the demand for a 'distinct administration' presented by Kuki groups, declaring it categorically unacceptable under any circumstances. "To instill confidence across all communities, we might explore the reinforcement of the Autonomous District Council (ADC) and the organization of regular elections (which have been absent) for both the Hill Area Committee (HAC) and the six existing Autonomous District Councils (ADCs)," they articulated.

Once these measures are executed, they stated that the initiation of essential peace dialogues becomes feasible to establish a sustainable resolution to the ongoing crisis. Notably, all 10 Kuki lawmakers, representing various parties, had earlier addressed the Centre, advocating for a separate administration for Kuki regions.

In addition, the Naga-majority areas of Manipur witnessed a demonstration on Wednesday, conveying dissatisfaction with the state government's handling of the Naga peace talks and urging their prompt culmination. Naga groups had previously expressed their aspiration for an expanded Nagaland.

Violence rooted in ethnic tensions ignited in May and has persisted over the past three months in the state, resulting in a death toll exceeding 160 people and rendering thousands displaced from their homes.