Manipur mob fury continues

Imphal: Mobs in Manipur tried to vandalise state BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi's residence and torched the head office of Thongju Assembly constituency from where Power and Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh was elected, police said on Saturday.

An irate mob tried to attack the home of Sharda Devi near Porampet in Imphal around midnight on Friday.

The Central Reserve Police Force opened fire in the air and managed to disperse the mob, mostly youths.

In another incident, a mob torched the head office of Thongju Assembly Constituency in Imphal west district late Friday night and the security forces along with the fire-fighters brought the situation under control. Power and Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, second-in-command of the Manipur council of Ministry after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, was elected to the Assembly several times from the Thongju Assembly Constituency. In separate incidents, exchange of fire between the security forces and armed militants were reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night.