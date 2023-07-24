Manipur Violence: Don’T Treat People As Guinea Pigs!

The 33lakhs population comprising a little more than half of Hindus, about 44 per cent of Christians and rest of Muslims, Buddhists etc., are currently facing the civil war like situation. The people at large are running helter -skelter for their life.



Mob attacks with not only traditional weapon of bow and arrow but also with ‘imported’ highly sophisticated guns, bombs and what not have been used against each other.

To understand the battle lines more clearly it is necessary to know that the tiny state of north-eastern panorama, Manipur is a land locked state sharing its borders with Bangladesh on East and Myanmar in North. Some of the people have their roots in Myanmar.

The principal ethnic communities,Meity and Kuki are basically schedule tribe. But over the times, Kukis have largely converted to Christianity, thanks to the relentless efforts of foreign missionaries. While Meities, mostly Hindu are based in the down hill plains, Kukis are all over the hills.

The Meities have been demanding the status of Schedule Tribe for them officially so as to get several benefits from the government. Kukis see this demand as discrimination against them. Hence, the bloodshed.

But this is just a pretext. As we know the hilly states in the northeast such as, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh etc., have a large number of ST population. Therefore, opposing the demand in Manipur is bound to spread over all the hilly States. And once this happens with the overt and covert support of the fanatic Jihadi elements, the cherished dream of cutting the chicken neck, could be easily fulfilled.

Since the assumption of office by the Hindutva government in 2014 , there has been a visible restlessness among Jihadi groups and Christian missionaries. The extremist and separatist organisations like the Progressive Front of India (PFI) and thousands of conversion factories run by the Christian missionaries have been shown their place by the cancellation of licences for receiving foreign funds.

The black money holders are in a routine manner targetted by the central agencies like CBI, ED and IT.

The stripping of the privileged status of Jammu and Kashmir by removing Articles 370 and 35-A from the Constitution of India has left these anti-national organisations in a state of bewilderment. Seen in this context, the governments of Manipur and rest of the north-eastern States with active cooperation of the central government should crush the violent elements under iron foot. The network of illegally entered Rohingya Muslims must be cracked and dealt with firm resolve. It is ironical that in Hyderabad alone, according to media reports, there are about seven lakh Rohingya Muslims.

All of them have been ‘ legalised ‘ by the state government by way of providing them ID proof, ration cards, Aadhaar card etc. This may be a strategy to garner votes for elections, but this is certainly a nefarious ant-national activity. The supreme court and high courts should wake up to the call and take suo motu cognisance of the matter so as to ensure the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

In a democracy, governments come and go; but the nation remains. The governments for their petty political gains may turn a deaf ear to the grave situation; but the nationalist defence forces, security forces and police should never abdicate their word of commitment given to the nation at the time of entering in the service. In short, let the gullible people be in the centre of all the undertakings of an elected governments who are duty bound to protect life and property of the people.

GYANVAPI: HC ORDERS ASI FOR FULL-FLEDGED PROBE

The much-discussed Gyanvapi case took a curious turn on July 21 when the Varanasi District Court directed the Archeological Survey of India to conduct a complete scientific investigation to ascertain whether there was a temple, as claimed by the petitioners in the present premises where Gyanvapi mosque is located.

Allowing a petition of four worshipper women in the case titled, Rakhi Singh and others Vs. State of Uttar Pradesh and others filed under Section 75 (e) and Order XVI, Rule 10-A of the CPC the court observed that under Section 45 of the Evidence Act the matter deserves to be referred to the ASI for getting the scientific proof. The court also issued a slew of guidelines to ASI and adjourned the matter to August 4.

NO ANTICIPATORY BAIL UNDER UAPA

A division bench of Kerala High Court has held that the anticipatory bail petition is not maintainable under Section 438 of the CrPC for the offences under UAPA.

Section 4 (D) 4 of the UAPA specifically says so, said a division bench comprising Justice PB Suresh Kumar and Justice CS Sudha in an order passed in the case titled, Ahammedkutty Pothiyil Thattiparambil Vs. Union of India. Anticipatory bail cannot be claimed as a matter of right, the bench added.

BOOK THAT EXPOSES HOLLOWNESS OF POLICE WORK!

Here comes a book that decisively proves the worthless police investigation even in high profile murder cases.

The author, Dr Amit Thadhani, a well-known surgeon by profession has painfully dealt with the murky aspects of police inves tigations in the politically surcharged murder cases of Gauri Lankesh, Narendra Dabholkar, Comrade Pansare and MM Kalburgi in his recently published book, The Rationalist Murders: Diary of a Ruined Investigation. The 356-page book published by M/s.Lancer Publishers and Distributors, New Delhi vividly deals with several aspects of the investigation of these cases and proves how the investigative agencies had a volte face on the vital points of investigation. The book is an eye -opener. It successfully conveys the message that all is not well with the highly empowered agencies, particularly when it comes to the cases involving political overtones.

5,388 JUDICIAL POSTS VACANT IN LOWER COURTS

In reply to a question by Ashok Nete and other MPs in the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament, the Law Ministry replied that there are 5, 388 posts vacant at the district and subordinate level courts in the country. Of the total sanctioned strength of 25,246 judges, there are 19,858 judges working at present, the reply added.

The official reply also stated that in all High Courts a total number of 1,114 judges were working. Regarding disposal of cases the reply stated that in the current year, till July 17 a total of 5,23,338 cases were disposed of. In the year 2022 a total of 13,56,714 cases were disposed of. The highest number of 96,796 cases were disposed of in the current year by Madras High Court while Sikkim was at the bottom with 21 cases, the reply added.