Manipur violence Supreme Concern

New Delhi: Concerned over the huge loss of life and property, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, besides protecting places of worship, many of which were targeted during the mayhem.

While listing out steps taken to deal with the situation, the Centre told a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that no untoward incidents have been reported in Manipur in the last two days and the situation there is gradually returning to normalcy.

More than 50 people have been killed in violent clashes between the tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Over 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps.

Terming the aftermath of the violence “humanitarian issues”, the apex court emphasised that due arrangements must be made in the relief camps and the people sheltered there be provided with basic amenities like food, ration and medical facilities. “We are concerned very deeply about the loss of lives, about the loss of properties and the government is taking steps....,” the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said.

The bench said, having expressed its concerns, it must leave it to the government to take action because ultimately the court can't say that go to this area with so much of equipment.

The top court said it has no reason to doubt what the government is doing to tackle the situation. The bench said the authorities should ensure that due arrangements are made in relief camps for providing all basic amenities and make endeavour for rehabilitation of those displaced and protect places of religious worship.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, informed the bench about the steps taken to deal with the situation. He said 52 companies of central armed police forces, besides Army and Assam Rifles contingents have been deployed in the violence-hit areas of Manipur. Flag marches are being conducted in disturbed areas and peace meetings held, he told the bench.



He said helicopters and drones are being used to monitor the situation in addition to extensive deployment of security forces. Relief camps have been opened for displaced persons where ration and medical help are being provided. The top law officer also said movement of stranded persons is being facilitated by the security forces.

The bench noted Mehta’s submissions that as a consequence of the measures taken by the authorities, no violence has been reported in the state during the previous two days. The situation is gradually returning to normalcy and curfew was relaxed for few hours during the last two days, it noted. “Let everything calm down. I would request your lordships in the larger interest that let this be posted after a week or 10 days and let us see what happens,” he told the bench.

“How many relief camps do you have presently and roughly how many people are in the relief camps?” the CJI asked, adding, “We would like to know what kind of arrangements have been made in the relief camps because these are humanitarian issues in terms of food, medication and security. Who is running these relief camps? Are they CAPF or are these Army relief camps?”

The bench said another aspect is about people who have been displaced. It asked whether the government is trying to bring these people back to their homes gradually. The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas on the Manipur situation including one by a ruling BJP MLA challenging the High Court order on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community and a PIL by a tribal outfit for an SIT probe into the violence that rocked the north-eastern state last week.