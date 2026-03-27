Healthcare top priority: Revanth

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced a slew of health reforms, which included declaring Telangana Institutes of Medical Sciences (TIMS) -in Warangal, Sanathnagar, LB Nagar and Alwal - as super specialty hospitals, providing Chief Ministers Relief Fund and Aarogyasri funds for teaching hospitals in medical colleges, and developing a dedicated website to connect Telangana-based doctors working abroad (NRIs) with state-run hospitals and medical colleges.

The Chief Minister said government has cleared long-pending Aarogyasri dues to government and private hospitals, rebutting the opposition parties’ allegations of closure of private hospitals due to non-payment of dues.

Intervening in a debate while Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha was replying to a question during the Question Hour in the Assembly, the Chief Minister talked about these and other measures. Stating that lack of adequate medical professionals was a major challenge to provide medical treatment to the poor, the Chief Minister said that the government was planning to refer patients covered under the 'Aarogyasri' scheme to the teaching hospitals.

As many as 35 medical colleges were already functioning, but the patients were not visiting these hospitals, he said. In addition to Aarogyasri funds, the government will allocate funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the teaching hospitals, he said. This initiative will lead to improved administration and management of the hospitals, the Chief Minister observed. He said that a Group one level officer will also be appointed for effective management of the teaching hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has disbursed Rs 2,046 crore under the CM Relief Fund till the date. He alleged that irregularities were reported in issuing CMRF cheques during the previous BRS government. Some individuals misused the CMRF and cases were also booked. The government took several measures to curb irregularities by introducing an on-line application system to provide CMRF benefit to the needy, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Aarogyasri dues to private hospitals were very low and that the government was burdened due to non-payment of dues by the BRS government. He said, “we have been burdened with Rs 627 crore pending dues. An average of Rs 89 crore is being spent every month for Aarogyasri. The government paid Rs 2,408 crore Aarogyasri bills till today. Out of this, Rs 927 crore was paid to government hospitals and Rs 1,480 crore to private hospitals. The outstanding dues till today were only Rs 727 crores.”

Revanth Reddy said that the number of patients availing medical treatment under Aarogyasri has increased. He highlighted that the government allocated a total of Rs 4,500 crore towards medical care for the poor. Announcing that 10,000 additional beds capacity will be available, Revanth Reddy said that the TIMS hospitals located in Warangal, Alwal, LB Nagar, and Sanath Nagar will be developed as specialized medical care centers. Funds will be provided also through Aarogyasri and the CM Relief Fund to these hospitals.

The Chief Minister also talked about constructing a new Osmania Hospital in Goshamahal, spanning 30 acres, at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. He emphasised that every family should be provided security and financial assurance. Based on the census data collected as part of the Caste Census, the government will launch 'Indiramma Jeevitha Bima' (life insurance) coverage to 1.15 crore families.

In view of thousands of doctors from Telangana working in different countries, the Chief Minister said that the government was developing a dedicated website specifically for NRI doctors. Through this website, a facility will be developed to enable the NRI doctors to provide medical services in local hospitals during their visit to their hometown. This platform aims to coordinate visits from NRI doctors, allowing them to perform critical surgeries, teach in government medical colleges, and offer their expertise while visiting the state.