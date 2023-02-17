Manish Sisodia inaugurates 35th Garden Tourism Festival

New Delhi: The 35th Garden Tourism Festival is being organised by the Delhi government in the Garden of Five Senses.

The festival was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday. This three-day festival, which started on February 17, will conclude on February 19.

The main objective of the festival is to make Delhi green and to spread awareness about the environment among the people.

Sisodia interacted with the environment enthusiasts at the fest and visited the stalls that showcased a variety of plants from the country and abroad.

This year, the Garden of Five Senses has been decorated as the 'Garden of Unity' for G20 by the Delhi government's tourism department.

While inaugurating the festival, Sisodia said, "This is a very prestigious annual garden festival for the people of Delhi. The beauty of Garden of Five Senses is further enhanced during this annual garden festival when plants from the world over are showcased here.

"After a break of two years, this festival is being organised with high fervour again. If one is a nature lover or an environment enthusiast, then this is a place to be for them during the spring season," he said.

The government will be adding more features to the Garden of Five Senses and will make it an international festival. Sisodia has also urged the people of Delhi to visit the annual garden festival with their families to spend quality time and enrich themselves with knowledge about nature.

This year, to attract visitors and instil interest in nature, various topiary shapes of birds and animals have been put on display. Spread over 20 acres of lush green area, with hundreds of species of plants and flowers present; this garden will become a centre of attraction for a large number of people.

To create an interactive platform for environmentalists and citizens, this festival will host a variety of competitions. Along with cultural programmes, food stalls from different states of the country have also been set up at the festival. This will provide an immersive experience to the visitors.

At this festival, Maple Leaf from Canada, Iris from France, Cornflower from Germany, Tulip from Turkey, Chamomile from Russia, Lily from Italy, and many other flowers will be the centre of attraction. The fest is being organised from 11 am to 9 pm, and the government has also started a free shuttle service from Saket metro station to Garden of Five senses.