Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 18 in excise policy case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 18 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of his previously extended judicial custody.

On Tuesday, Sisodia's bail application was argued by his counsel alleging delay in completing the investigation in the case.

Sisodia's counsel Mohit Mathur had argued that despite 11 months passing since the investigation concluded, there has been no evidence linking his client to the alleged bribe money.

Mathur had presented arguments before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, contending the absence of CBI's public prosecutor.

Mathur had reiterated that the alleged proceeds of crime were not proven to cause any loss to the exchequer or private consumers.

He had stressed the delay in the trial, stating that the Supreme Court's order, allowing him to approach the court, is six months old, and the investigation should have been completed by now.

Citing the bail granted to another accused, Benoy Babu, Mathur had argued for Sisodia's bail, saying that he no longer holds a position of influence.

He had also stressed that Sisodia met the triple test for bail, as outlined by the Supreme Court, and urged for a speedy trial.

Mathur had further said that Sisodia's eligibility for bail is established, given the fulfillment of all necessary conditions and the absence of any misuse of liberties, as per the Supreme Court's guidelines.

Sisodia's role is being probed by both ED and CBI.

Earlier, the CBI counsel had told the court that the investigation was at a critical stage and releasing Sisodia on bail might impede the ongoing probe or lead to his evasion of justice.