‘Mann Ki Baat’ celebrates national pride & cultural heritage

New Delhi: Inthe 128th episode of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reflected on the many sources of inspiration India experienced in November, weaving together themes of unity, progress, and cultural richness.

Modi began by recalling key national events, including the Constitution Day program at the Central Hall, the 150th anniversary celebrations of the national song Vande Mataram, the hoisting of the Dharmadhwaja flag at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and the inauguration of the Panchajanya Memorial at Jyotisar in Kurukshetra—symbols of India’s enduring heritage and shared resolve.

“The month of November brought along many inspirations. Just a few days ago, on the 26th of November, a special program was organized in the Central Hall on 'Constitution Day.' The 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram marked a grand beginning to nationwide programs. On the25th of November, the Dharmadhwaja was hoisted at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On the same day, the Panchajanya Memorial was inaugurated at Jyotisar in Kurukshetra,” he said.

The PM praised India’s strides in science and technology, spotlighting the inauguration of the world’s largest aircraft engine maintenance facility in Hyderabad, the induction of INS Mahe into the Indian Navy, and the launch of Skyroot’s Infinity Campus, which exemplify the country’s youthful innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. “Our progress is driven by the dedication of our youth, who are propelling India towards self-reliance and global leadership,” he said. Agriculture received special mention with the Prime Minister announcing a historic record of 357 million tonnes of food grain production—an increase of 100 million tonnes in the past decade. “The country has also achieved a major milestone in the agricultural sector. India has set a historic record with food grain production of 357 million tonnes. Three hundred and fifty-seven million tonnes! Compared to 10 years ago, India's food grain production has increased by a 100 million tones,” he lauded.

He also celebrated India’s sporting triumphs, including hosting the Commonwealth Games and landmark victories by the women’s cricket and boxing teams, viewing these as shared victories that unite the nation. “India has also accomplished glory in the world of sports. Just a few days ago, India was declared as the host of the Commonwealth Games. These achievements belong to the country,” he said.

Highlighting the youth innovation and nature’s sweetness the Prime Minister reflected on the power of dedication, teamwork, and resilience, drawing parallels from India’s space journey. He recalled how sailors navigated oceans without GPS, and today, young innovators in India are pushing boundaries by flying drones in Mars-like conditions without GPS support, relying solely on cameras and onboard software.

PM Modi praised a team from Pune who, despite repeated failures, succeeded in flying their drone in such challenging environments, likening their perseverance to the scientists behind Chandrayaan-3’s triumphant lunar landing after Chandrayaan-2’s setback. Modi’s admiration for India’s youth and scientists was palpable: “Every time I see their dedication and commitment, my heart fills with enthusiasm. This spirit is one of the greatest strengths of Viksit Bharat.”