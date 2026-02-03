Budget boosts Central funding for Delhi: CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined the financial allocations made for the national capital in the Budget, saying the budget is designed to strengthen the economy while providing support and confidence to citizens. She described it as a growth-oriented budget guided by three core priorities—speeding up economic growth, meeting public aspirations and enabling people to move forward.

The Chief Minister said the budget would give fresh momentum to the country’s development and noted that the Delhi government is working closely with the central government. The allocations are in Delhi’s interest, with the city receiving ₹1,348 crore in central funding. She added that the overall budget size has been significantly enhanced, rising from ₹6,275 crore to ₹15,380 crore.Gupta said the education sector would see major benefits, with increased funding for school education. She also announced plans for the establishment of five universities and the development of an education hub in Narela, aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure and expanding learning opportunities in the capital.