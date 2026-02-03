PNB opens two new branches in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Punjab National Bank Seethammadhara and Yendada branches have been inaugurated by zonal manager Vandana Pandey in the presence of circle head DGM Anand Kumar. With this, a total of 69 branches are in Visakhapatnam circle.

Thecircle is spread from West Godavari to Srikakulam covering rural, semi urban and urban branches. Under the leadership of Anand Kumar, the circle is ranked top in zone and second in PAN India, informed the bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Vandana Pandey informed that each branch caters all the retail, agri and MSME products and all the products are available on digital platforms on PNB website. Bank has set a high target in digital lending in the upcoming 132 years of foundation day on April 12. She conveyed Andhra Pradesh consists of two circles in PNB Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Seethammadhara branch manager Kasi Viswanath and Yendada branch manager S Dharmendra along with branch and circle staff participated in the event.