Mann Ki Baat: We are fighting a war says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's fight against the coronavirus is 'people-driven' and is being fought by the masses and the administration together.

"India's fight against coronavirus is actually people-driven. This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen as a soldier is fighting this war," Modi said in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' address.

The Prime Minister said a vast country like India which is starving for development and fighting a decisive battle against poverty has only this option to fight against coronavirus.

"In the middle of this pandemic, the farmers are ensuring that no one sleeps hungry in our country. Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity.

Some are waiving-off house rent, while some labourers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing the school," he said.

"I am confident that in future, whenever there is a discussion regarding the pandemic there will be a reference to Indian's people-driven fight against the infection," he said.

"We have created a digital platform 'covidwarriors.gov.in'- volunteers of social organisations, civil society & local administration are connected through this platform.

Over 1.25 crore people, including doctors, nurses, NCC cadets, etc, have joined this platform. You can also become a Covid warrior," said the PM. He spoke about how the pandemic is changing people's behaviour as well.

Due to Covid-19, masks are becoming a part of our lives, Modi said, adding: "It doesn't mean that all those wearing are sick. Masks will become a symbol of a civilised society. If you want to protect yourselves and others from the disease, the use of a mask is important."

This was the 64th broadcast of Mann Ki Baat. He appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and not violate the lockdown by coming out of their homes.

In his over 30-minute-long address, Modi hailed the contribution of state governments in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they have played a very active role.