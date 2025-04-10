  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Manoj Parida new CIC

Manoj Parida new CIC
x
Highlights

The Odisha government on Wednesday appointed retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida as the Chief Information Commissioner of the State Information Commission.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday appointed retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida as the Chief Information Commissioner of the State Information Commission.

Parida will succeed J K Tripathy. Parida, a 1986-batch IAS officer, was serving as Insurance Ombudsman in Bhubaneswar since July 2022.

Earlier, he had served as the chief secretary of Puducherry and adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator.

An official release issued by CMO said retired IPS officer Pranabindu Acharya, High Court Advocate Kalpana Pattnaik and retired IAS officer Pabitra Mandal were named as Information Commissioners.

The State government had set up the Odisha Information Commission on March 2, 2006, under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick