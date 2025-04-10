Live
Manoj Parida new CIC
Highlights
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday appointed retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida as the Chief Information Commissioner of the State Information Commission.
Parida will succeed J K Tripathy. Parida, a 1986-batch IAS officer, was serving as Insurance Ombudsman in Bhubaneswar since July 2022.
Earlier, he had served as the chief secretary of Puducherry and adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator.
An official release issued by CMO said retired IPS officer Pranabindu Acharya, High Court Advocate Kalpana Pattnaik and retired IAS officer Pabitra Mandal were named as Information Commissioners.
The State government had set up the Odisha Information Commission on March 2, 2006, under the Right to Information Act, 2005.
