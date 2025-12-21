TG to enact law against hate speech: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the State government will introduce a new bill in the Assembly aiming to stamp out religious hatred and punish those who insult other religions. The existing laws would also be amended to ensure stringent punishment to the offenders who abuse other religions, the Chief Minister declared.

Participating in the Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium on Saturday, the CM emphasised that everyone should respect other religions while practicing their own faith. The government already suppressed those who intimidated religious hatred and attacks. “We will bring a law in the Legislative Assembly to punish those who insult other religions. We will also amend the existing acts to punish those who abuse other faiths”.

CM Revanth Reddy affirmed his government will provide equal respect to all religions. He also said that minorities deserved to avail all welfare scheme benefits and indeed it is their right. The CM assured that the pending graveyard issues of Christian and Muslims will be addressed soon.

Extending heartfelt greetings to the Christian community ahead of Christmas, the Chief Minister said that Jesus Christ propagated the importance of the service to mankind and spread the message of love and peace. Jesus Christ gave a strong message to humanity that we should love even to those who hate us.

Coinciding with the birth of Jesus Christ, the CM said that the month of December was also a “Miracle Month” for Telangana and the Congress party. Sonia Gandhi was born and the statehood to Telangana was granted in the month of December.

Stating that the People’s government is working with the inspiration of the teachings of Jesus Christ, CM Revanth Reddy said that the government was implementing all welfare schemes against all odds. We are providing Indiramma Houses to the poor, free travel on RTC to women, 200 units of free electricity to 50 lakh poor families etc.

It was the Congress government that brought the Food Security Act and provided fine rice to 3.10 crore poor people in the state.