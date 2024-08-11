Maoist movement detected in Chhattisgarh, police on alert

Balod (Chhattisgarh): Nine individuals in Maoist uniform, including two women and some armed people, were seen in Balod, engaged in Maoist activity, Chhattisgarh Police said on Sunday.

This was spotted on August 4. Additionally, four people were seen in the vicinity of Mahamaya police station, prompting concerns despite the district’s removal from the Maoist-affected list in July 2021.

Mahamaya and Dulki mines in Dondi block, which have a history of Naxalite violence, now have renewed scrutiny. This area has previously experienced significant incidents including looting of gunpowder, vehicle explosions, and arson, leading to the establishment of a police station in Mahamaya.

Sources indicate that these individuals could be Maoists reasserting their presence. Kumurkatta village is a gateway through the jungle to Khargaon in Mohla Manpur District, a known Maoist stronghold, and connects to Bastar via hilly terrain. The region has seen numerous Maoists incidents, such as attacks on search vehicles, arson, and disruptions of construction projects.

Ashok Joshi, ASP, Balod said: "Police have started their search operation, however, till now, we have not found any suspicious thing related to Maoists activities."

Past incidents include theft of gunpowder from Mahamaya mines by armed Naxalites, the destruction of a search vehicle on Mahamaya Road, and arson attacks on a JCB vehicle at the mine. During the Raoghat railway project’s construction, Maoists also opened fire at a base camp. The district has recorded over 15 Maoist incidents till now."

In response to these developments, local police have increased security around the Mahamaya police station and have intensified search operations in the area.

The incidents of Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh went down by 52 per cent in the last five years and 589 villages have been freed from the clutches of the menace.