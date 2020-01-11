Masked men attack JNU students on Jan 5: Cops name JNU president, ABVP students for violence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday named Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Aishe Ghosh among nine suspects for violence at the university last week and released their circled photographs to the media.

Naming mostly members of the Left-controlled students' union, the police gave few details on the attack by a masked mob on students and teachers on Sunday evening.

Focusing on clashes that took place on the campus before Sunday over increased hostel fees, Delhi Police named, two members of the BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP and some others for riots.

Faced with accusations of vandalism and violence, Aishe Ghosh, who was badly wounded in last week's brutal attack on students and staff, delivered a powerful and emotional riposte, challenging Delhi Police to prove their allegations in a court of law.

"I was not the one in a mask... I am the one who was affected. I still have my blood-soaked clothes," Ms Ghosh said

The police displayed a series of photographs - some of which did not seem to clearly identify the suspects - as proof but gave few details about the mob itself.

"I have complete faith in law and order ... we have done no injustice. Let Delhi Police release our footage... we do not become suspects like this. None of our office-bearers have done any wrong," Aishe Ghosh said.

Focusing on clashes that took place early on January 5, before the mob attack, the cops named Aishe Ghosh and eight others as suspects.

Of those named while Ms Ghosh is the President of the Left-controlled students union, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel are reportedly members of the ABVP (the BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad).

The two factions have accused each other of the mob attack. Among those injured in the attack was Ms Ghosh, who was taken to hospital while bleeding from a head injury.

Around that time Delhi Police named her in two FIRs, filed in quick succession, alleging she was part of the group that vandalised the university's computer server room on two occasions - once the preceding day and once on the morning of the attack.