Mass Conversion Event: BJP Demands Kejriwal To Sack AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

New Delhi: Fresh row of controversy has erupted against Aam Aadmi Party after its minister, Rajendra Pal Gautam, attended a mass conversion where people took pledge not to worship Hindu gods and goddesses. Opposition party BJP on Friday demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind and AAP supremo must sack Gautam for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

On October 5th, over 10,000 people attended an event at Ambedkar Bhawan here in New Delhi to partake in the initiation of conversion to Buddhism. BJP leaders have since shared the video snippet of the event on social media.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia has accused the AAP ministers of making controversial statements on the "behest of Arvind Kejriwal". Rajendra Pal had attended the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, a yearly event that marks BR Ambedkar's conversion to Lord Buddha's faith in October 1956.

In the video, the AAP minister can be seen taking an oath and saying, "I shall have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor shall I worship them. I shall have no faith in Rama and Krishna, who are believed to be the incarnation of God, nor shall I worship them."

On the same day, Rajendra Pal took to Twitter, stating, "Let's call the mission towards Buddha, Jai Bhim. Today, under the aegis of "Mission Jai Bhim" on Ashoka Vijayadashami, more than 10,000 intellectuals took a pledge to make a caste and untouchable-free India."

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused AAP of creating "its political bread by spreading hatred and making statements against Hindu gods and goddesses' '. BJP leaders demanded that Kejriwal immediately sack his minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. BJP M.P Manoj Tiwari has said that Kejriwal carries an anti-Hindu mentality.

BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta, took Twitter, and said, "The anti-Hindu cabinet minister of Delhi government who insulted Hindu gods and goddesses among thousands of people is not forgivable!... Are AAP ministers allowed to spew such venom towards any religion?"