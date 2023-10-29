Mass fish deaths in Teesta River leave Bengal fisheries dept worried

Mass death of fish in River Teesta at Jalpaiguri district in the northern sector of West Bengal has left the district administration and the state fisheries department worried.

With hundreds of dead fish seen flopping on the shore of the river for the last couple of days, the experts said that the fish the deaths may be occurring due to serious water pollution caused by the explosive material carried by the flood water following from the recent flash flood in Sikkim.

The state fisheries department has decided to send a team of experts to Jalpaiguri to evaluate the exact reasons behind the fish deaths and also suggest remedial measures.

After the floods hit Sikkim, the explosive materials including mortar different army bases in Sikkim flown with the flood water has become a headache for the Jalpaiguri district administration, as sudden blast of explosive items on the banks of Teesta River caused severe injuries and deaths to people.

The district administration has issued an advisory to the local people not to consume dead fish since it may cause severe health hazards, including food poisoning.