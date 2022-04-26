Massive fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

New Delhi: A major fire has broken out at a landfill site in the outer north area of the national capital, a Fire Department official said on Tuesday.

The official said the Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 5.48 p.m. at a dumping ground in Bhalswa after which as many as 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

A major fire has broken out at a landfill site in the outer north area of the national capital (#Delhi), a Fire Department official said. pic.twitter.com/azS1eL0AD8 — IANS (@ians_india) April 26, 2022

As per the visuals from the spot, the 'hill' of trash is currently under a massive blaze.

The clouds of thick smoke, billowing out of the burning garbage mountain, have enveloped the whole area. More details are awaited.