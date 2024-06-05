Live
Just In
Massive Fire Erupts At Children's Eye Hospital In Delhi
- A massive fire broke out at Eye 7 Children's Hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar.
- Twelve fire tenders are on site as efforts to extinguish the blaze continue.
A massive fire erupted at a children's eye hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. Following the incident, twelve fire tenders arrived promptly at the scene, and efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing.
The fire occurred at Eye 7 Children's Hospital in Lajpat Nagar. Visuals from the scene show a dense plume of black smoke billowing from the building.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
In a similar incident earlier in May, a major fire at a children's hospital in Delhi resulted in the deaths of at least seven newborns. Officials managed to safely evacuate twelve other newborns from the hospital. The hospital, owned by Dr. Naveen Khichi, was later found to be unregistered and had previously faced controversy over allegations of assaulting a newborn during treatment.