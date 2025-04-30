Maya defends Akash’s return, asks party workers to back him

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Tuesday urged party workers to support and encourage her nephew, Akash Anand, who was recently reinstated in the party after being removed from key responsibilities.

In a detailed post on social media platform X, Mayawati addressed the internal dynamics of the party, stating that some BSP members, due to “ignorance, over-enthusiasm, carelessness, or being misled by opposition conspiracies”, are occasionally removed from responsibilities -- and in serious cases, expelled.

“After some of them reflect and apologise, they are taken back in the interest of the party and the movement. This has been the practice since the party’s formation, and similar actions are seen in other parties as well”, she added. Referring specifically to Akash Anand, she said that “some selfish and sellable elements within the Bahujan Samaj” -- who have floated their own parties to divide the BSP vote -- have been spreading false propaganda in the media about his return.

“Party workers should be cautious of such opportunistic elements,” she said, adding, “They should also encourage Akash Anand so that he can contribute wholeheartedly to the party. Similarly, all others who have been re-inducted should be given full respect, as it serves the party’s interest.”

Mayawati criticised opposition parties for their reactions to the BSP’s internal decisions, accusing them of double standards.

“When people are expelled from our party for indiscipline or immaturity, and later reinstated after they realise their mistakes, opposition parties like the Congress and BJP call it ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’. But when they do the same, they call it a matter of party interest,” she said.

She claimed that such criticism is part of a larger conspiracy to tarnish the BSP’s image.

“There is nothing personal in these decisions,” she wrote. “It is entirely about advancing the mission of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and serving the interests of the party and the movement.”

Mayawati called on party members to remain vigilant and united, keeping the larger goals of social justice and empowerment at

the forefront.