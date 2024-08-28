Maya re-elected BSP president

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party is “not disappointed” after the recent electoral reverses and will continue to work for the oppressed, Mayawati said here Tuesday after her re-election as the party president.

She was elected again to the top post unanimously at a special meeting of the BSP Central Executive Committee (CEC) and office bearers from all over the country, a statement said.

The party had failed to win a single seat in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. “Despite electoral reverses, the BSP is not disappointed. It is stoutly pursuing the goal and welfare principle of ‘Bahujan Hitaye and Bahujan Sukhaye’ (progress and prosperity of bahujans) on the strength of the bahujan samaj,” she said.

She also hit out at the Congress and the BJP, claiming the two national parties are not “true well-wishers of minorities and backward communities in the country.

“Like anti-Congressism in the past, the politics of the country has now become entangled in anti-BJPism whereas both these parties and their alliances are neither true well-wishers of bahujans, Dalits, adivasis, OBCs, Muslims and other religious minorities nor can they ever be so because their thinking about bahujans... is narrow, casteist, and communal,” she alleged.

“This is the main reason why during the rule of both these parties and their alliances, which have been in power for most of the time in the country, there has not yet been the required improvement in the condition of bahujans,” she added.

Mayawati said that because of the Lok Sabha election results “not being one-sided” in favour of any particular party, it creates new possibilities and in such a situation, the BSP has to continue its efforts to secure better result in the future by expanding its mass base on the basis of cadre.

About the BJP-led NDA government, Mayawati said their attitude “does not yet appear” to be “rational and liberal” as demanded by the time because of which it “cannot be called a stable and strong government”.

But she added it is difficult to say this government

would be forced to work for real constitutional interest and welfare of the poor instead of “continuing to work for big capitalists and the super-rich”.