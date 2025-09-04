Maya welcomes scrapping of Shivalaya Park proposal

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government’s reported decision to scrap the controversial proposal to build a Shivalaya Park within Kanpur’s Gautam Buddha Park, and thanked the state administration for the move.

Taking to X, Mayawati said, “Media reports today say the highly controversial proposal to build a Shivalaya Park at Kanpur’s famous Buddha Park has been cancelled.

This is welcome, and I thank the UP government for it.

I hope the government will also take such conspiracies seriously elsewhere and act firmly against them so that peace, harmony and brotherhood in society are not disturbed.”