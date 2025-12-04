MCD bypolls: BJP wins 7, AAP 3, Cong opens account

The BJP won seven wards and AAP three, while the Congress and the All India Forward Bloc emerged victorious in one ward each in the MCD bypolls for 12 wards.

These civic body bypolls were a litmus test for the BJP, as they were its first big electoral battle after coming to power in Delhi in February this year.

BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harsh Sharma by a margin of 1,182 votes.

The saffron party also comfortably won the Shalimar Bagh B ward, with Anita Jain defeating AAP's Babita Rana by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

The Shalimar Bagh B ward was vacated after sitting BJP councillor Rekha Gupta won the assembly polls in February and became Delhi's chief minister.

AAP won the Mundka and Dakshinpuri wards, while Congress's Suresh Choudhary won the Sangam Vihar A ward by defeating BJP's Subhajeet Gautam.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude to the voters after the BJP won seven of the 12 MCD wards . Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the MCD bypoll results show that public trust is returning to AAP in just 10 months.