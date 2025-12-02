MCD bypolls: Counting of votes to be held tomorrow

New Delhi: Counting of votes for by-elections in 12 MCD wards will be done amid tight security on December 3, deciding the future of 51 candidates whose fate was sealed in EVMs on November 30, said an official of the State Election Commission, Delhi.

The SEC has set up 10 centres for counting of votes. The results are likely to be declared in the forenoon itself, said an official on Tuesday.

“To ensure complete preparedness, all Counting Centres have been equipped with appropriate infrastructure, security, and monitoring mechanisms,” the SEC said in a statement.

“The Commission has worked closely with District Election Officers (DEOs), General Observers, Returning Officers (ROs), and security agencies to ensure that the counting arrangements adhere to the highest standards of transparency and efficiency,” it said.

The SEC said that a total of 10 Counting Centres have been set up across districts, including Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.

“Each centre will handle counting for specific wards, with strong room facilities and secure entry/exit protocols,” it said.

The by-elections, seen by analysts as a referendum on the performance of the BJP-led Delhi government headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, may also alter the party's position in the civic House drastically.

The last civic elections were held on 250 seats in December 2022. After several changes in party positions, the current MCD House has 115 BJP councillors. The BJP is aiming for a 12-0 sweep in the by-elections to reach the absolute majority mark of 125 in the 250-member civic House.

A good performance by the BJP is expected to add to the stature of Chief Minister Gupta and present a positive public report card for her e-bus, health and insurance welfare schemes and arrangements for Chhath devotees.

The by-election results are crucial for the AAP, too, as it has 99 councillors at present and wants to regain the ground lost in city politics after yielding power to the BJP in the Assembly elections in February this year.

The Congress is also making all-out efforts to win a few wards in the by-elections as it wants to remain relevant in city politics, currently dominated by the BJP and the AAP.

As many as 6.98 lakh registered electors were eligible to vote for 51 candidates in the 12 MCD wards in a contest for which a turnout of 39 per cent was recorded on November 30.

As many as 580 polling stations were set up for the bye-elections in the 12 wards -- Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri (SC), Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.