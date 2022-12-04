MCD polls for 250 wards begin, tight securities arrangements have been made for elections

New Delhi: Voting for all 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began at 8 am on Sunday.In this election, there is a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The Election Commission and the Delhi Police have completed preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.For the first time, drones will be monitored by the police in sensitive areas.As many as 40,000 police personnel, 20,000 home guards, paramilitary forces and 108 companies of state armed police forces have been deployed for the polls.

Polling began at 8 am. It will continue till 5.30 pm and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.According to the data shared by state election commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358, of which 78,93,418 are male, 66,10,879 female and 1,061 transgender.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "1.5 crore people will choose their government for the corporation.MCD's job is to clean Delhi's garbage, give fair licenses to traders, build streets, clean parks.You should cast your vote thinking that you are voting to keep Delhi clean. "

Meanwhile, Congress leader Alka Lamba casts her vote at a polling booth in Raghubir Nagar and said, "I appeal to people to come out of their homes and vote. People should vote for change. "

After that Congress leader Ajay Maken casting his vote in the MCD elections said, "This election is about streets, garbage, drains and cleanliness, I think the Congress party's candidates are the best.Last time we got 24% votes and won 31 seats. In 2019 also, we got 22-23% votes. "