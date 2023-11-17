Medical Scandal Unearthed In Delhi's Greater Kailash: Four Arrested, Multiple Deaths And Forgeries Revealed

A shocking incident has surfaced in the upscale Greater Kailash area of Delhi, involving the deaths of two patients, a fraudulent surgeon, and alleged medical malpractice. The Delhi Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case, including Dr Neeraj Agarwal, his wife Pooja Agarwal, Dr Jaspreet Singh, and former laboratory technician Mahender Singh.



The unfolding events reveal that a patient named Asghar Ali, admitted for gallbladder treatment in 2022, was initially informed that Dr Jaspreet, a qualified surgeon, would perform the surgery. However, just before the operation, Dr Jaspreet was replaced by Pooja and Mahendra. After the surgery, Mr Ali experienced severe pain and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.



Families of the deceased patients allege that Dr Agarwal, who operates the Agarwal Medical Centre, and three others conducted surgeries on vital organs without adhering to established medical protocols. It is claimed that Dr Agarwal, though a physician, performed various surgeries using forged documents.



An investigation uncovered a history of complaints against Dr Agarwal, Pooja, and the Agarwal Medical Centre since 2016. In seven cases, patients reportedly died due to medical negligence. A medical board called on November 1 observed numerous shortcomings and deficiencies in the medical centre. The probe exposed Dr Agarwal's consistent practice of falsifying documents related to patients' treatment and surgery.



The police seized 414 prescription slips with only doctors' signatures, two registers containing patient details for medical termination of pregnancy procedures, and unauthorized medications and injections not permitted for storage outside hospital settings. Additionally, expired surgical blades, original prescription slips, checkbooks from 47 banks, 54 ATM cards, passbooks from multiple post offices, and six POS terminal credit card machines were recovered from Agarwal's residence and clinic. These findings point to a potentially widespread and alarming pattern of malpractice and fraudulent activities in the medical center.

