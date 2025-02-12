Mega drinking water project launched in Joranda

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited mega drinking project, with a capacity of 35 lakh litres per day, has been launched in Joranda Mahimagadi in Dhenkanal district under Modi government’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

In a video message on the occasion of the project’s launch on Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed happiness over the commencement of the drinking water supply project. He said this initiative has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the Mahima society. Extending his greetings to the venerable saints and devotees of Joranda Gadi in Dhenkanal district, the pilgrimage site of Mahima Dharma, Pradhan said Joranda Gadi is not just the centre of Mahima Dharma but was once renowned as a hub of education and knowledge in Odisha.

The great preacher of Mahima Dharma, Santakavi Bhima Bhoi, initiated a remarkable movement of education and spirituality in this sacred land. For this mega drinking water project, public sector enterprise ONGC has provided Rs 10.34 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Pradhan said about 10 lakh litres of water can be stored daily ensuring 24-hour supply of clean drinking water to 10 monasteries, public places and pilgrimage grounds, including both small and large monasteries. This system will benefit over 12,000 people from 13 villages of whom 20 per cent belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He said every year around 2 lakh tourists and devotees from Odisha and neighbouring States visit Maghamela during this time. This mega water project will significantly help in addressing the need for clean drinking water in the local area.

Congratulating the devotees of Mahima Samaj on the launch of this developmental project, Pradhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Dhenkanal district administration and ONGC for its financial support.

The public and devotees had earlier approached the Union minister regarding acute shortage of drinking at Mahima Gadi in Joranda, a major cultural site in Dhenkanal district. Following this, Pradhan directed the ONGC to undertake a drinking water supply project at Joranda mutt.