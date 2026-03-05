Meghalaya CM attends Vision 2032 programme in Williamnagar

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday attended the “Our Magnificent Vision 2032 | Meghalaya” programme at the Police Reserve Parade Ground in Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district, where benefits under the Green Meghalaya initiative and the FOCUS+ scheme were distributed to beneficiaries.

The programme was organised as part of the celebrations marking eight years of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government and highlighted several development initiatives of the state government focusing on improved service delivery, infrastructure expansion and enhanced livelihood opportunities.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Sangma said that the government continues to work with a clear vision and defined targets despite the multiple challenges associated with governance and public administration.

“There are many aspirations from different sections of society, and the government is working hard to meet the expectations of our citizens,” he said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the support extended by the Union government in implementing several development programmes in the state. He also shared a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Meghalaya Day appreciating the pace of development in the state.

Highlighting Meghalaya’s economic progress, Sangma said that the state being recognised as the second fastest-growing in the country is a matter of pride for the people of Meghalaya.

He reiterated the government’s target of building a 10-billion-dollar economy in the coming years and stressed that development must remain inclusive and balanced so that the benefits of growth reach every citizen across the state.

He also said that infrastructure development must go hand in hand with livelihood initiatives such as FOCUS+, Green Meghalaya and PRIME so that economic growth translates into improved living standards for people.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of community participation in programmes such as Green Meghalaya, which incentivises communities, clans and individuals to conserve natural forests for a minimum period of 30 years.

Local MLA and Minister for Soil and Water Conservation M. N. Marak said that East Garo Hills district is witnessing steady progress across sectors including health, education, roads and connectivity.

He informed that 1,608 new beneficiaries have been added under the FOCUS+ programme and cheques amounting to Rs 2.80 crore were distributed to beneficiaries during the event.

Marak also said that more than 5.40 lakh households have been connected under the Jal Jeevan Mission, adding that efforts are underway to ensure that all such connections become fully functional.

The programme also featured interactions with beneficiaries and the distribution of financial assistance under the Green Meghalaya initiative, which encourages community-led forest conservation through incentives for protecting natural ecosystems.



